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Canadian premier to sue Trudeau over invoking emergency powers
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116 views • February 23, 2022
Sky News Australia.
The Premier of Canadian province of Alberta – Jason Kenney – has announced his government is filing a court challenge against Justin Trudeau for invoking the “unjustified” Emergencies Act last week.
Mr Kenney released a video to his Twitter account where he argued the act wasn’t designed for situations like the Freedom Convoy protest.
“The federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act is an unnecessary and disproportionate measure that can violate civil liberties, invades provincial jurisdiction and creates a very precedent for the future," he said.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bh7AidmrKJo
The Premier of Canadian province of Alberta – Jason Kenney – has announced his government is filing a court challenge against Justin Trudeau for invoking the “unjustified” Emergencies Act last week.
Mr Kenney released a video to his Twitter account where he argued the act wasn’t designed for situations like the Freedom Convoy protest.
“The federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act is an unnecessary and disproportionate measure that can violate civil liberties, invades provincial jurisdiction and creates a very precedent for the future," he said.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bh7AidmrKJo
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