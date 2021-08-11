Proof The US Military Knows That China Hacked The Elections To Install Administrator Biden

Colonel Phil Waldron reveals that multiple government agencies were monitoring the 2018 US Midterm elections and became aware that the system used was completely vulnerable to a foreign enemy's cyberattack because they watched as it happen. With the evidence that's being exposed at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium, it is now a certainty that an act of WAR is responsible for toppling the US government and installing a compromised and controllable puppet into the Office of the Presidency,



There are now only two possibilities, either the Military have so completely failed in their sworn duty to protect the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic that they, themselves, have become an Enemy of the People. Or everything that's transpired since Chairman Biden was installed has been allowed to happen in order to wake the American People in order to avoid a Civil War.



If the Military have become an Enemy of the People, then the duty to save America falls upon the 100 MILLION Armed Patriots to rise-up and overthrow the Despotic government that's been installed to rule over them. This responsibility is clearly outlined in the Declaration of Independence.



If the US Military are still faithful to their nation and everything we have witnessed was in fact allowed to happen as a tactic known as "Devolution", then surely that milestone has been reached. Administrator Biden's support has crumbled to the point where nobody other than a limited number of avowed communists would care if he was forcibly removed from the Oval Office.



With the Genocide-Jab having been mandated for the Armed Forces come September, we won't have to wait very long to see which of the two is correct.