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"VULTURE" PILLAR AT GOBEKLI TEPE DECODED! (Part 2) A 'STONEPRINT' IN TIME: X-Y-Z AXIS MAGNETISM
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33 views • December 14, 2019
PILLAR #43 DEPICTS EARTH'S 3D MAGNETIC VECTOR FIELD FLIPPING UP ON THE 'Y' AXIS THEN DOWN ON THE 'X' AXIS & THEN VASTLY WEAKENING: LEAVING EARTH WIDE OPEN TO EVERY-DAY SOLAR PLASMA WAVES. VECTOR FLIPS ALSO DENOTE CHANGES IN THE DECLINATION / INCLINATION / INTENSITY OF EARTH'S 3D MAGNETIC VECTOR FIELD. THIS CYCLICALLY OCCURRED AFTER ABOUT 11 STABLE CYCLES ("about" bc how could they denote half of a time box in stone?) OR 11,000 YEARS OF A STABLE MAGNETIC FIELD, RESULTING IN SIDA's, or Solar Induced Dark Ages.
This time frame then closely coincides with Dr. Robert Schoch's Ph.D. geologic proof of how often the major cyclic SIDA's occur, ie about every 10,500 years: https://www.robertschoch.com/sida.html
THE ANCIENTS WHO BUILT GOBEKLI TEPE WERE ALMOST CERTAINLY FAR MORE SCIENTIFICALLY ADVANCED THAN US, BEING SURVIVORS OF A SUNKEN ATLANTIS AND BUILDERS OF THE PYRAMIDS.
THIS FLIPPING AROUND IMAGED ON STONE ['STONE-PRINT'] LIKELY DENOTES THE EARTH'S MAGNETIC FIELD FLIPPING WILDLY AROUND IN EVERY DIRECTION AND BECOMING SCATTERED AND VERY WEAK, WHICH IS PRECISELY WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THERE ARE POLE FLIPS AND/OR CYCLIC "MAGNETIC EXCURSIONS." SCIENTISTS SAY WE ARE NOW HEADED FOR ANOTHER SUCH EVENT, WITH SOME SAYING IT CAN HAPPEN IN AS LITTLE AS A 30 DAY TIME PERIOD.
Note: Geologic records may not reflect all of the Cyclic Magnetic Excursions or Flips because Magnetic North Pole along with its Declination/Inclination and Intensity may've returned, and in some cases may return, to near original 'settings,' after a short geologic time period during which the Magnetic Field is much weaker, and during which time Earth was open to Solar Plasma that a normal strong Lorentz Field, or Earth's Magnetic field would deflect.
Further analysis of the imagery carved into Pillar #43 at Gobekli Tepe supports my theory that this is a representation of Earths' 3-Dimensional Magnetic Vector Weakening dramatically and quickly, such that Earth is then vulnerable to Solar Plasma Waves, then resetting mankind back to the dark ages - AGAIN! (SIDA's).
This may well be why we see numerous very, very ancient mysterious underground cities dotting the globe because the descendants of Atlantis knew they had to retreat there during these cyclic events occurring about every 11,000 years.
WHY do so many of the Pillars at Gobekli Tepe have carvings on them of scorpions, snakes, and creatures that crawl in or underneath the Earth? Why not beautiful creatures? Were the ancients obsessed with insects and ugly creatures? Hardly. I believe, in part, this is because the 'Tepetes' people were conveying, that after the Solar Plasma strike that sent them into a dark age, after the Sun incinerated much of plant life and depopulated Earth, that only those creatures living under and in the earth survived. This was their message of warning to us, their future.
If we are to survive the next now overdue cyclic event, then we must somehow convince the Egyptian authorities to allow the immediate and rapid opening of the Atlantean records secreted underneath the Sphinx. This issue is infinitely more imperative than national pride or being at all concerned with proper painstaking and time consuming archeological methods of digging. At this point, that is all nonsensical in comparison to mankind’s survival. If the ancients left us anything, it would be information on how they survived these cyclic events to develop an advanced civilization over hundreds of thousands of years. Think about it- isn't this what you would bury there?
Once the remainder of Gobekli Tepe is unearthed we will likely find more depictions of the Earths' weakening Magnetic Field and of Solar Plasma Waves.
There is no time to loose. We must open the records now!
All images are for fair use and for educational purposes.
This time frame then closely coincides with Dr. Robert Schoch's Ph.D. geologic proof of how often the major cyclic SIDA's occur, ie about every 10,500 years: https://www.robertschoch.com/sida.html
THE ANCIENTS WHO BUILT GOBEKLI TEPE WERE ALMOST CERTAINLY FAR MORE SCIENTIFICALLY ADVANCED THAN US, BEING SURVIVORS OF A SUNKEN ATLANTIS AND BUILDERS OF THE PYRAMIDS.
THIS FLIPPING AROUND IMAGED ON STONE ['STONE-PRINT'] LIKELY DENOTES THE EARTH'S MAGNETIC FIELD FLIPPING WILDLY AROUND IN EVERY DIRECTION AND BECOMING SCATTERED AND VERY WEAK, WHICH IS PRECISELY WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THERE ARE POLE FLIPS AND/OR CYCLIC "MAGNETIC EXCURSIONS." SCIENTISTS SAY WE ARE NOW HEADED FOR ANOTHER SUCH EVENT, WITH SOME SAYING IT CAN HAPPEN IN AS LITTLE AS A 30 DAY TIME PERIOD.
Note: Geologic records may not reflect all of the Cyclic Magnetic Excursions or Flips because Magnetic North Pole along with its Declination/Inclination and Intensity may've returned, and in some cases may return, to near original 'settings,' after a short geologic time period during which the Magnetic Field is much weaker, and during which time Earth was open to Solar Plasma that a normal strong Lorentz Field, or Earth's Magnetic field would deflect.
Further analysis of the imagery carved into Pillar #43 at Gobekli Tepe supports my theory that this is a representation of Earths' 3-Dimensional Magnetic Vector Weakening dramatically and quickly, such that Earth is then vulnerable to Solar Plasma Waves, then resetting mankind back to the dark ages - AGAIN! (SIDA's).
This may well be why we see numerous very, very ancient mysterious underground cities dotting the globe because the descendants of Atlantis knew they had to retreat there during these cyclic events occurring about every 11,000 years.
WHY do so many of the Pillars at Gobekli Tepe have carvings on them of scorpions, snakes, and creatures that crawl in or underneath the Earth? Why not beautiful creatures? Were the ancients obsessed with insects and ugly creatures? Hardly. I believe, in part, this is because the 'Tepetes' people were conveying, that after the Solar Plasma strike that sent them into a dark age, after the Sun incinerated much of plant life and depopulated Earth, that only those creatures living under and in the earth survived. This was their message of warning to us, their future.
If we are to survive the next now overdue cyclic event, then we must somehow convince the Egyptian authorities to allow the immediate and rapid opening of the Atlantean records secreted underneath the Sphinx. This issue is infinitely more imperative than national pride or being at all concerned with proper painstaking and time consuming archeological methods of digging. At this point, that is all nonsensical in comparison to mankind’s survival. If the ancients left us anything, it would be information on how they survived these cyclic events to develop an advanced civilization over hundreds of thousands of years. Think about it- isn't this what you would bury there?
Once the remainder of Gobekli Tepe is unearthed we will likely find more depictions of the Earths' weakening Magnetic Field and of Solar Plasma Waves.
There is no time to loose. We must open the records now!
All images are for fair use and for educational purposes.
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