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The Left's Propaganda Campaign
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60 views • November 18, 2021
How Much Longer Can This Go On?
* Racism had nothing to do with the 2020 shooting in Kenosha WI.
* The MSM bizarrely linked Kyle Rittenhouse to white supremacist ‘militia’ — and insist this trial is all about racism.
* [Bidan] smeared him as a racist.
* Leftist leaders want to subvert the justice system.
* The Rittenhouse trial is not a referendum on race.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282510946001
* Racism had nothing to do with the 2020 shooting in Kenosha WI.
* The MSM bizarrely linked Kyle Rittenhouse to white supremacist ‘militia’ — and insist this trial is all about racism.
* [Bidan] smeared him as a racist.
* Leftist leaders want to subvert the justice system.
* The Rittenhouse trial is not a referendum on race.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282510946001
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