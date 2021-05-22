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Ep.237 | David Weiss - NASA, mind control; Earth is flat?; Resets every 100 years
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86 views • May 22, 2021
#Adrian #health #FlatEarth #NASA #MindControl
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Can we really know the nature of the reality we are experiencing given the level of mind control and programming?
Space travel, NASA, Space X are spinning lies. David Weiss started out to prove the "flat earthers" wrong, and expose the theory. However, the deeper he looked the more he found that it is not the flat earth "theory" that is wrong, but the very idea the we live on a globe has too many problems with it to be accurate.
We discuss this and other topics.
Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA
YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw/videos
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
102 year old Ruth was taught the earth is flat in the 1920's: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wt5qSwinIs&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv2hEBOrfkjHnRnpbH9hlXR&index
As always do your own research and come to your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
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My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, flat earth, globe earth, David Weiss, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Can we really know the nature of the reality we are experiencing given the level of mind control and programming?
Space travel, NASA, Space X are spinning lies. David Weiss started out to prove the "flat earthers" wrong, and expose the theory. However, the deeper he looked the more he found that it is not the flat earth "theory" that is wrong, but the very idea the we live on a globe has too many problems with it to be accurate.
We discuss this and other topics.
Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA
YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw/videos
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
102 year old Ruth was taught the earth is flat in the 1920's: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wt5qSwinIs&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv2hEBOrfkjHnRnpbH9hlXR&index
As always do your own research and come to your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, flat earth, globe earth, David Weiss, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
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