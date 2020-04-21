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neverlosetruth: CV: 2nd Wave, "Social Distancing Deniers," It Is Spoken: "Mass Vaccination;" London 2012 Olympics (MIRRORED)
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151 views • April 21, 2020
neverlosetruth: CV: 2nd Wave, "Social Distancing Deniers," It Is Spoken: "Mass Vaccination;" London 2012 Olympics (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/UfXzT2g84xo
Chicago, 1st gov't official that I have heard speak "mass vaccinations," and she is really excited about it.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Chicago Planning Mass Vaccinations (April 15, 2020) - Please Share
https://youtu.be/G2oiwIaq1Rs
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/04/19/coronavirus-herd-immunity-vaccines-determine-covid-second-wave/5151957002/
Olympics
https://youtu.be/CgYnoXH0laI
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politics/what-matters-april-16/index.html
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/UfXzT2g84xo
Chicago, 1st gov't official that I have heard speak "mass vaccinations," and she is really excited about it.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Chicago Planning Mass Vaccinations (April 15, 2020) - Please Share
https://youtu.be/G2oiwIaq1Rs
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/04/19/coronavirus-herd-immunity-vaccines-determine-covid-second-wave/5151957002/
Olympics
https://youtu.be/CgYnoXH0laI
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politics/what-matters-april-16/index.html
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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