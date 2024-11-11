CTP (S2ENovSpecial2, 20241113) Robert Boog Shakespeare (Controversy) BTS/SP Video

Yes, another BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek Video. This one with Robert "The Boogie Man" Boog! LOL All things SHAKESPEARE! Controversies and Speculations all these years later. And APOLOGIES as there are some Audio issues here-in (NOT your equipment) and also (embarrassing) but a sticky/stuttering "e" key issue did not get caught during Edit process so a couple places (more toward end Robert is typoed as Robeert and the "Audio Issuees" has that extra "e" in it too. :( But, hey, some days things go like that. LOL I do always say "your no muss, no fuss, high-productions items MAY come later" so yes you get the "low-key" lil ole me making mistakes not having an Official Professional Producer to help with things! LOL

Take Care and God Bless and THANK YOU VETERANS on this Veteran's Day (11/11/2024) that this Video BTS/SP is dropping on.





