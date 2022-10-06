Jesse Ventura: 63 Documents the Government Doesn't Want You to Read (April 13, 2011)

Jesse Ventura visited Google's Santa Monica office on April 13, 2011 to discuss his new bestseller: "63 Documents the Government Doesn't Want You to Read."
