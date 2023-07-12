Create New Account
The Antidote to the Seduction of Christianity Today - T. A. McMahon
The Berean Call
This video has been redigitized, Watch our first conference with clearer audio and video.


T.A. McMahon is president and executive director of The Berean Call ministry, editor-in-chief and contributing writer for The Berean Call newsletter, co-author of The Seduction of Christianity, America: The Sorcerer's New Apprentice, Understand the Times, and author of Showtime for the Sheep? and Temporal Delusion.


Holder of a master's degree in communications, he has researched and written numerous documentaries and scripted several feature films. His writing/producing for Christian videos includes The Cult Explosion, The God Makers, The New Age: Pathway to Paradise? The Evolution Conspiracy, A Woman Rides the Beast, Israel, Islam & Armageddon, and Psychology and the Church.


More about our annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference

dave huntta mcmahonseduction of christianity

