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Looters cheering, flames erupting | Michelle Malkin
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170 views • April 18, 2021
'Looters cheering, flames erupting': Michelle Malkin says "the arrival of April now ushers in yet another cycle of destructive urban riots reigning down across the nation." - via Michelle Malkin Sovereign Nation, Saturdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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