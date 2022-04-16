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4/15/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP launched its “Son of Taiwan” action starting from today, as it did to Mr. Pompeo’s Taiwan visit, the CCP will cause shut-down of Taiwan’s water and power supplies, transportation, airports and Internet to further stir up chaos and civil commotion in Taiwan so that the CCP can take advantage to take over Taiwan