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White House empty so military may be planting false flag nuclear bomb to cover up rapture & dungeons
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215 views • June 30, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). The reason why the White House and Capitol building has been empty and military troops have been going into its underground may be because the Illuminati NWO and AntiChrist and Donald Trump and the United States military may be working together, to set up World War 3 nuclear bombs in their basements for another 9.11 false flag incident. If you blow up all the pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” globalist elites’ underground torture rape sodomy cannibal dungeons, then there would be no evidence left. They can just say that the real Christians were just speaking nonsense. Then, Donald Trump would appear as the hero that leads everyone to worship him. They are replacing with clones all their presidents and Congress members and Hollywood celebrities and corporate CEOs and royal families and Vatican leaders and all other nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal New Age Wicca witch LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual people. All those globalist elite non-humans seem to have escaped to their Mars planet cities’ palaces and hundreds of other planet’s Illuminati NWO cities, including the New Earth Corellia planet. They are all ready for the rapture of God’s real Christians to heaven after we finish our warning of God’s coming judgment, so that Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO can then start their absolute devastation on the earth to hide all their pedophilia, and cannibalism, and child sacrifice, and adrenochrome children’s blood farms, and false flag wars, and 9.11 CIA Al-Qaeda inside job terrorism, and embezzlement of all taxes, and the millions of other crimes they committed, which the real Christians exposed to the dumb sinful human homo-sapiens specie and Jezebel’s End Times apostate rebellious witchcraft harlot Church “Bible verse redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” religious Christians convert hordes. The rapture would trigger off the absolute devastation and God’s judgment wrath being poured out on the humans during the seven year Tribulation Age. Then, the AntiChrist can appear and become a hero by making himself look like the person who got rid of all the evil Illuminati cabal Satanists and liberated earth. The sinful humans are dumb, so they would worship him as a god. They would be able to blame the nuclear explosion on the nationalist patriots and cowardly silent hiding religious Christian hordes, who found out the truth about Pedogate Pizzagate from the real Christians, and throw them into FEMA Nazi holocaust camps for execution using martial law, for murdering their malfunctioning senile President Joe Biden clone, and Nancy Pelosi clone, and Kamala Harris clone and all congress member clones. They have replaced most of the elites with clones now. They would place those Draco reptilian chimera alien globalist elite demon spirits into new clone hybrid human avatar bodies of heroes like President John F. Kennedy and Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley and say that they did not die but they were just hiding. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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