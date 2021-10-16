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A Bitter Cheap Recipe to Support Your Immune System [16.10.2021]
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482 views • October 16, 2021
NOTE: I use a DAFI active carbon filter jug and a Living Water Vortex Jug.
The water here in Denmark is very toxic, three out of four water drilling is toxic..
Documented it's all on the internet......
https://dafi.info/en/
https://www.clean-water.com/living-water-vortex-3
- 3 Organic Grapefruit
- 3 Organic Lemmons
- Diet tonic water....
- Cook 3-4 hours...
Source:
wil paranormal - 49279 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHXI6XXqaHpH/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
The water here in Denmark is very toxic, three out of four water drilling is toxic..
Documented it's all on the internet......
https://dafi.info/en/
https://www.clean-water.com/living-water-vortex-3
- 3 Organic Grapefruit
- 3 Organic Lemmons
- Diet tonic water....
- Cook 3-4 hours...
Source:
wil paranormal - 49279 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHXI6XXqaHpH/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
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