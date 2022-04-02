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Greek Orthodox Priest Shouted "Pope, You Are A Heretic"
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49 views • April 02, 2022
5 Dec 2021
Greek Orthodox priest shouted at Pope Francis: 'Pope, you are a heretic'
The video showed the man, who was dressed in black robes and a black hat and had a long white beard, shouting the words in Greek outside the building before police moved him further away.
He shouted loud enough for the pope to hear the commotion. The priest fell while being taken away and was lifted up by police.
Greek Orthodox priest shouted at Pope Francis: 'Pope, you are a heretic'
The video showed the man, who was dressed in black robes and a black hat and had a long white beard, shouting the words in Greek outside the building before police moved him further away.
He shouted loud enough for the pope to hear the commotion. The priest fell while being taken away and was lifted up by police.
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