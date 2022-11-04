Heartbreak: Faithful Shed Tears Over Vatican Crackdown of Philadelphia’s Traditional Carmelites

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It is now painfully obvious that the Vatican is targeting faithful Catholics for steadfastly adhering to their fundamental beliefs,
beginning with those who worship at the traditional Latin mass. The systematic suppression of the Latin mass and its devotees has now
reached a new low with the closure of Philadelphia's traditional Carmelite convent. LifeSiteNews's Jim Hale obtained reactions from
regular members of the nuns' congregation and the sentiments are nothing short of heartbreaking.
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