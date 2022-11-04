Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Heartbreak: Faithful Shed Tears Over Vatican Crackdown of Philadelphia’s Traditional Carmelites
17 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 20 days ago |
Donate

It is now painfully obvious that the Vatican is targeting faithful Catholics for steadfastly adhering to their fundamental beliefs, beginning with those who worship at the traditional Latin mass. The systematic suppression of the Latin mass and its devotees has now reached a new low with the closure of Philadelphia's traditional Carmelite convent. LifeSiteNews's Jim Hale obtained reactions from regular members of the nuns' congregation and the sentiments are nothing short of heartbreaking. To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Vatican_Crackdown_110422 Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/ Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Vatican_Crackdown_110422 Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
pope francisphiladelphiatraditional latin mass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket