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Oceanus Brass Quartermoon Comb review
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60 views • September 17, 2021
I grabbed these off kickstarter when they notified me of their new project. I will have these engraved for the girls as Christmas presents. Beautiful fit and finish as I expected from this company. They turn out some very nice products.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on the work. I'd appreciate it if you like, shared and reminded the vid if you enjoyed it and help grow the channel.
From Pima, Sancho and I many thanks and be the Big 3 folks
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on the work. I'd appreciate it if you like, shared and reminded the vid if you enjoyed it and help grow the channel.
From Pima, Sancho and I many thanks and be the Big 3 folks
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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