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Fraud Accusations Against Donut Lab Batteries Don't Hold Water (and aren't intellectually honest)
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Donut Lab's Solid State Battery Announcement (0:01)

- Skepticism and Competitors in Battery Technology (1:53)

- Testing and Fraud Allegations (3:47)

- Historical Comparisons and Breakthroughs (20:38)

- Criticisms and Potential Breakthroughs (21:01)


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