Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

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The document, "Silent Weapons for a Quiet War", dated May 1979, was allegedly found on July 7, 1986, by the late Bill Cooper, in an IBM copier that had been purchased at a surplus sale. It is believed by many researchers, including Cooper, who was later assassinated by police in front of his home on 06/11/2001, that it is the doctrine adopted by the Policy Committee of the Bilderberg Group during its first known meeting in 1954. Even if this is not the case, the document stands in its own right as a psychopath’s blueprint for world domination by piracy, usurpation and genocide. Text: https://files.catbox.moe/5h3dvh.pdf https://www.thebernician.net/silent-weapons-for-a-quiet-war/ More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/