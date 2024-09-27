Life on Mars (2022, Mega Drive)

Life on Mars is a platformer originally developed for the MSX by Spanish company Kai Magazine Software. The game was later remade for PC and then ported to the Mega Drive/Genesis. The Mega Drive/Genesis port was developed and published by Kai Magazine Software.

The story is set in a distant future where mankind has established a colony on Mars. After contact with the colony had stopped for months, a spaceship, the U.N.S.S. Barcelno is sent to investigate and reestablish contact with the colony. After reaching Mars, a single explorer called Sam is sent down to meet the colonist and help them to reestablish communication with Earth. When Sam enters the colony, he is immediately attack by guard and working robots, and it doesn't take long to find out out that something terrible has happened.