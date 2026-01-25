Climate scam (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Already in the 70ies, they new that the global climate is subject to cycles, which are dependent upon the sun. If scientists knew it, the globalists knew it as well. Therefore, they have managed to build their mendacious narrative of the man made climate change as a further means to restrict human rights and to increase the deep state's control.