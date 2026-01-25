BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Climate scam (in FR)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
42 views • 1 day ago

Already in the 70ies, they new that the global climate is subject to cycles, which are dependent upon the sun. If scientists knew it, the globalists knew it as well. Therefore, they have managed to build their mendacious narrative of the man made climate change as a further means to restrict human rights and to increase the deep state's control.

