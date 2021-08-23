Horrific Satanic Findings in Blood of the Vaxxed Experts All Agree These Are DeadShots [23.08.2021]

Note: Do not EVER take the any 'jab'...New, horrific findings in the BLOOD SMEARS of those people who have taken the shot reveal that their blood has been altered in such a way that the red blood cells are clumping or sticking together resulting in the formation of clots."I've never seen anything like it .... I'm afraid for patients" is what Doctors are now saying about those who have taken this lethal injection.Doctors and Nurses who are not warning patients about this ATROCITY are complicit in Murder. That is the finding of blood analysis experts.German doctors are saying that children and hospice patients are being forced to take this jab resulting in their deaths.Will's source:VAXXED Patients' Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians!Stew Peters Show - Published August 18, 2021 - 487,681 Viewswil paranormal45823 subscribers