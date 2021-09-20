Tucker Carlson September 20, 2021

White Supremacy is an artificial construct like global warming. It doesn’t exist. It is racist to the core and a complete shift from the Left’s mantra of the last few decades of “tolerance”. As applied to the military, it is one of the most dangerous things that can happen to any nation, especially one that touts itself as the “last bastion of freedom on Earth.” As I’ve posted elsewhere, we’re living under a military junta in 2021 America. Freedom is a thing of the past. Don’t believe me? Look at Europe and Australia.



Remember, everything the government says is a lie. There exists a hidden agenda behind everything. Immigration is not based on “compassion” for those seeking a better life; it is demographic change like what has happened to Europe. Western culture must be destroyed in order for the globalists to achieve their goal of world domination.



There has been a systematic dismantling of freedom which has been occurring incrementally over the last few decades; freedom to think, freedom to act, freedom to speak in the public forum, and freedom to even exist if the authoritarian governments decide you are a threat to their political agenda du jour.



The State Media pundits are hired to scorn those who speak out as “conspiracy” nuts, tin-foil-hat-wearers, kooks, mentally ill, etc. The “news” has become theater with paid actors performing for the cameras. Crisis actors and manufactured crises have become the norm. People today don’t even know what is going on. The pattern is there, but they can’t discern it because the planned “dumbing down” of America through the government “education” system forbids critical thinking in favor of conformity. “Believe what we tell you and don’t ask questions.”