© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nice stand-up routine with amazingly versatile trombone features
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • September 11, 2020
Gunhild Carling does a TED-talk stand-up routine. A trombonist I had not heard of imitates many of the all-time great bone men, their styles, tunes, explaining who they were as she goes along.
A rel fun presentation
A rel fun presentation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.