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The David Knight Show (26August20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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15 views • August 26, 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by timecode:

— 00:06:15 We’re not in this together — Govt is growing exponentially & crushing

— 00:21:43 Schiff: Govt is replacing the economy with a printing press

— 00:29:53 CFR & Fukuyama (“End of History” author): Virus will be end of USA & National Sovereignty

— 00:49:10 Texas pushed back against Rick Perry when as Texas Gov he tried to push mandatory Gardasil vaccines on girls to get an education. Now, 9 yrs later, Gov Abbott just instituted vaccine mandates for all students even online and NO PUSHBACK?

— 00:54:56 China gave one state in Australia US$1 TRILLION and that state has perhaps the most draconian lockdown anywhere. Now a Chinese official brags “no foreign influence” from China, “no affluence”. Here’s how China used social media bots to “influence” Italy into a lockdown in March, then used that lockdown to influence the rest of the world to copy it.

— 01:09:41 Google’s Eric Schmidt emerges as another tech billionaire, emeritus like Bill Gates. Meet your new technocrat overlord and he has some investment tips for the pandemic he says will never end

— 01:22:42 Van Morrison pushes back against lockdown and The Guardian & media trolls attack

— 01:27:26 More insanity & mixed messages. Tests are necessary because we have asymptomatic transmission. BUT, Fauci says asymptomatic transmissions don’t drive pandemics. They can’t keep their lies straight.

— 01:41:53 While Republicans hold a delusional Tea Party / ZOOM convention, grassroots activists in Idaho are fighting Republican lockdown there. Ammon Bundy arrested for standing up for the free press rights of non-credentialed journalists

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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