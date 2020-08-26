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The David Knight Show (26August20 Full Show)
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15 views • August 26, 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:06:15 We’re not in this together — Govt is growing exponentially & crushing
— 00:21:43 Schiff: Govt is replacing the economy with a printing press
— 00:29:53 CFR & Fukuyama (“End of History” author): Virus will be end of USA & National Sovereignty
— 00:49:10 Texas pushed back against Rick Perry when as Texas Gov he tried to push mandatory Gardasil vaccines on girls to get an education. Now, 9 yrs later, Gov Abbott just instituted vaccine mandates for all students even online and NO PUSHBACK?
— 00:54:56 China gave one state in Australia US$1 TRILLION and that state has perhaps the most draconian lockdown anywhere. Now a Chinese official brags “no foreign influence” from China, “no affluence”. Here’s how China used social media bots to “influence” Italy into a lockdown in March, then used that lockdown to influence the rest of the world to copy it.
— 01:09:41 Google’s Eric Schmidt emerges as another tech billionaire, emeritus like Bill Gates. Meet your new technocrat overlord and he has some investment tips for the pandemic he says will never end
— 01:22:42 Van Morrison pushes back against lockdown and The Guardian & media trolls attack
— 01:27:26 More insanity & mixed messages. Tests are necessary because we have asymptomatic transmission. BUT, Fauci says asymptomatic transmissions don’t drive pandemics. They can’t keep their lies straight.
— 01:41:53 While Republicans hold a delusional Tea Party / ZOOM convention, grassroots activists in Idaho are fighting Republican lockdown there. Ammon Bundy arrested for standing up for the free press rights of non-credentialed journalists
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Topics by timecode:
— 00:06:15 We’re not in this together — Govt is growing exponentially & crushing
— 00:21:43 Schiff: Govt is replacing the economy with a printing press
— 00:29:53 CFR & Fukuyama (“End of History” author): Virus will be end of USA & National Sovereignty
— 00:49:10 Texas pushed back against Rick Perry when as Texas Gov he tried to push mandatory Gardasil vaccines on girls to get an education. Now, 9 yrs later, Gov Abbott just instituted vaccine mandates for all students even online and NO PUSHBACK?
— 00:54:56 China gave one state in Australia US$1 TRILLION and that state has perhaps the most draconian lockdown anywhere. Now a Chinese official brags “no foreign influence” from China, “no affluence”. Here’s how China used social media bots to “influence” Italy into a lockdown in March, then used that lockdown to influence the rest of the world to copy it.
— 01:09:41 Google’s Eric Schmidt emerges as another tech billionaire, emeritus like Bill Gates. Meet your new technocrat overlord and he has some investment tips for the pandemic he says will never end
— 01:22:42 Van Morrison pushes back against lockdown and The Guardian & media trolls attack
— 01:27:26 More insanity & mixed messages. Tests are necessary because we have asymptomatic transmission. BUT, Fauci says asymptomatic transmissions don’t drive pandemics. They can’t keep their lies straight.
— 01:41:53 While Republicans hold a delusional Tea Party / ZOOM convention, grassroots activists in Idaho are fighting Republican lockdown there. Ammon Bundy arrested for standing up for the free press rights of non-credentialed journalists
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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