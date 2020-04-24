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The 10th Amendment: Sovereignty of the People of the Several States
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42 views • April 24, 2020
In the system of the Founders, the powers of both the "general government and the state governments" are "emanations of power from the people." The 10th Amendment was widely understood to reaffirm this revolutionary principle.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 24, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 24, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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