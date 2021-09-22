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Your Life Merits Reincarnation to Interstellar 5D Earth: Buddhism Pre-Life Planning
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32 views • September 22, 2021
Enjoy this short clip from the interview of 'Unbiased on the Fence' does with the author, Von Galt. Von has over 40 years researching the ascension of Earth. This segment, she goes over how you live your life now affects the merits you get to use towards whatever galactic future you can reincarnate into, which your life planner will consult with you on if you choose to play another round of LIFE.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://youtu.be/WjQNOspJ2VA
Following the 2012 Awakening Ceremonies, the Earth started her ascension into another parallel reality. Those who are awakened and working on their ascension will follow her into the 5th dimension. Von explains how the Earth's ascension into 5D will manifest everything faster, including ALL your skeletons in your closet, mommy/daddy issues, and even your worst fears/phobias in order for you to address it because you can not take it with you to the higher 5th dimension of oneness. Von earned her knowledge about this HUGE subject from her 40+ years studying Buddhism, 20 years studying Consciousness research in academia, and the last 5 years get much the same information from her QHHT hypnosis clients. She goes over the end of the Cycle of Polarity and welcomes the new Cycle of Unity Consciousness a.k.a Maitreya Buddhahood, Oneness, & Christ Consciousness as we enter the 5th dimension with Earth. Living in the energy of Unity Consciousness in the 5th dimension ushers in the next 1,000 years of galactic humanity according to Buddhism and many indigenous tribes worldwide. If you're manifesting your fears, then watch this full interview on how to fix that.
NOTE ABOUT THE CHAT: Caregiving is a soul contract. Do the best you can, and please ask for help. Von was a caregiver to her handicap brother for almost 20 years.
For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for the Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet-Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
_______________________________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://youtu.be/WjQNOspJ2VA
Following the 2012 Awakening Ceremonies, the Earth started her ascension into another parallel reality. Those who are awakened and working on their ascension will follow her into the 5th dimension. Von explains how the Earth's ascension into 5D will manifest everything faster, including ALL your skeletons in your closet, mommy/daddy issues, and even your worst fears/phobias in order for you to address it because you can not take it with you to the higher 5th dimension of oneness. Von earned her knowledge about this HUGE subject from her 40+ years studying Buddhism, 20 years studying Consciousness research in academia, and the last 5 years get much the same information from her QHHT hypnosis clients. She goes over the end of the Cycle of Polarity and welcomes the new Cycle of Unity Consciousness a.k.a Maitreya Buddhahood, Oneness, & Christ Consciousness as we enter the 5th dimension with Earth. Living in the energy of Unity Consciousness in the 5th dimension ushers in the next 1,000 years of galactic humanity according to Buddhism and many indigenous tribes worldwide. If you're manifesting your fears, then watch this full interview on how to fix that.
NOTE ABOUT THE CHAT: Caregiving is a soul contract. Do the best you can, and please ask for help. Von was a caregiver to her handicap brother for almost 20 years.
For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for the Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet-Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
_______________________________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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