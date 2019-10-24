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Saudi Arabia Building City of Babylon: NEOM
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54 views • October 24, 2019
The city of Rome was not part of the Babylonian Empire of the head of gold in Daniel 2. That's fact! And Rome was built on 7 hills, but not 7 mountains. But Neom, Saudi Arabia fits all of the description of Babylon in the bible. NEOM is the end time city of Babylon. See the proof in this video. Also, read the entire article at: http://www.isawthelightministries.com/babylon.html
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