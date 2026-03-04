BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump propagandists no longer hide that: US attacks on Iran & Venezuela part of controlling global oil supplies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 2 days ago

Fox News Trump propagandists are no longer even pretending to hide it.

They openly justify US attacks on Iran and Venezuela as part of controlling global oil supplies, while mocking Russia and China for not intervening.

One host even joked that Chinese air defenses in Iran were “taken out on day one,” adding: “You get what you pay for.”

Adding:  Iranian official media: The death toll from the US-Israeli attacks on Iran has risen to 1045.

Adding:

Statement from Turkish Ministry of Defense:

Statement on the Neutralized Ballistic Munition

A ballistic munition launched from Iran, which passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was detected heading toward Turkish airspace, was engaged in time by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean and neutralized.

A fragment that fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province was identified as belonging to the air defense interceptor used during the destruction of the threat in the air. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Our determination and capacity to ensure the security of our country and our citizens remain at the highest level. While Turkey supports regional stability and peace, it is fully capable of protecting its territory and citizens from any threat, regardless of its origin.

All necessary steps to defend our territory and airspace will be taken with determination and without hesitation. We remind all that our right to respond to any hostile act against our country is reserved.

We call on all parties to refrain from actions that could further escalate the conflict in the region. In this context, we will continue consultations with NATO and our other allies.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

Laura Harris
Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Kevin Hughes
Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents&#8217; rights

Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents’ rights

Laura Harris
Why Trump Has Already Lost: The Unwinnable War and the Shattered Illusion of American Power

Why Trump Has Already Lost: The Unwinnable War and the Shattered Illusion of American Power

Mike Adams
Qatar&#8217;s LNG Blackout: A Global Energy Catastrophe Unfolds

Qatar’s LNG Blackout: A Global Energy Catastrophe Unfolds

Mike Adams
The American Mind&#8217;s Bipartisan Brainwashing Cycle

The American Mind’s Bipartisan Brainwashing Cycle

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy