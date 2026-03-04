Trump propagandists no longer hide that: US attacks on Iran & Venezuela part of controlling global oil supplies

Fox News Trump propagandists are no longer even pretending to hide it.

They openly justify US attacks on Iran and Venezuela as part of controlling global oil supplies, while mocking Russia and China for not intervening.

One host even joked that Chinese air defenses in Iran were “taken out on day one,” adding: “You get what you pay for.”

Adding: Iranian official media: The death toll from the US-Israeli attacks on Iran has risen to 1045.

Adding:

Statement from Turkish Ministry of Defense:

Statement on the Neutralized Ballistic Munition

A ballistic munition launched from Iran, which passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was detected heading toward Turkish airspace, was engaged in time by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean and neutralized.

A fragment that fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province was identified as belonging to the air defense interceptor used during the destruction of the threat in the air. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Our determination and capacity to ensure the security of our country and our citizens remain at the highest level. While Turkey supports regional stability and peace, it is fully capable of protecting its territory and citizens from any threat, regardless of its origin.

All necessary steps to defend our territory and airspace will be taken with determination and without hesitation. We remind all that our right to respond to any hostile act against our country is reserved.

We call on all parties to refrain from actions that could further escalate the conflict in the region. In this context, we will continue consultations with NATO and our other allies.

Respectfully announced to the public.