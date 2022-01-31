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INTERNATIONAL COURT INDICTS 75 PERPETRATORS W/ KEVIN ANNETT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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211 views • January 31, 2022
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the judgement and indictments brought by the International Common Law Court of Justice. The verdict has been heard widely throughout the world via independent channels as the mass media, corporate giants and criminal state governments work to suppress the flow of information. The verdict by the court is recognized worldwide and the "judgement and warrants of the Court has full force and effect of the Law and take precedence over all regulations, authorities, and agencies". You can see the verdict and sentence by the court at https://www.scribd.com/document/555015982/Verdict-and-Sentence-of-the-International-Common-Law-Court-of-Justice

See more of Kevin Annett's work at https://MurderByDecree.com
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internationalindictmentscourtskevin annettperpetrator
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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