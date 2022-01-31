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INTERNATIONAL COURT INDICTS 75 PERPETRATORS W/ KEVIN ANNETT
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211 views • January 31, 2022
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Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the judgement and indictments brought by the International Common Law Court of Justice. The verdict has been heard widely throughout the world via independent channels as the mass media, corporate giants and criminal state governments work to suppress the flow of information. The verdict by the court is recognized worldwide and the "judgement and warrants of the Court has full force and effect of the Law and take precedence over all regulations, authorities, and agencies". You can see the verdict and sentence by the court at https://www.scribd.com/document/555015982/Verdict-and-Sentence-of-the-International-Common-Law-Court-of-Justice
See more of Kevin Annett's work at https://MurderByDecree.com
Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the judgement and indictments brought by the International Common Law Court of Justice. The verdict has been heard widely throughout the world via independent channels as the mass media, corporate giants and criminal state governments work to suppress the flow of information. The verdict by the court is recognized worldwide and the "judgement and warrants of the Court has full force and effect of the Law and take precedence over all regulations, authorities, and agencies". You can see the verdict and sentence by the court at https://www.scribd.com/document/555015982/Verdict-and-Sentence-of-the-International-Common-Law-Court-of-Justice
See more of Kevin Annett's work at https://MurderByDecree.com
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