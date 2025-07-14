Trump: Europe Will Now Pay for US Weapons Sent to Ukraine via NATO

Trump: Europe Will Now Pay for U.S. Weapons Sent to Ukraine via NATO.

Trump stated that 17 Patriot missile systems are being prepared for shipment to Europe, with a significant number expected to be deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Adding:

Judging by Trump's ridiculous, convoluted speech, he was likely referring not to direct deliveries of 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine, but rather to the transfer of some air defense systems to European countries, which in turn would send their Patriots to Ukraine.

The 17 systems likely refer not to 17 divisions or 17 batteries, but to 17 launchers—roughly the number found in a standard division – or battalion, in US terminology of the MIM-104 Patriot system.

It’s hard to say how many Patriot systems will actually end up in Ukraine.