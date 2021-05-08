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#93-Seek First the Kingdom
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20 views • May 08, 2021
Many churches closed during the COVID-19 situation in the past year. What good can come of this? What is the role of Rev. Sun Myung Moon? What is absolute sexual ethics? Why has Christianity weakened?
Referenced in the show:
https://www.visionroot.org/resources/rev-sun-myung-moon/the-family-rooted-in-absolute-sexual-ethics/
https://www.visionroot.org/3d-flip-book/principle-diagrammed-two-hour-lecture-manual/
https://www.visionroot.org/exposition-of-the-divine-principle-3-color/
Referenced in the show:
https://www.visionroot.org/resources/rev-sun-myung-moon/the-family-rooted-in-absolute-sexual-ethics/
https://www.visionroot.org/3d-flip-book/principle-diagrammed-two-hour-lecture-manual/
https://www.visionroot.org/exposition-of-the-divine-principle-3-color/
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