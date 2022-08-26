(26 August 2022) Jonathan Weissman joins Rick Munn live on TNT Radio

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On 26 August 2022, I appeared live on the new Rick Munn show on TNT Radio.
Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn broadcasts live on TNT Radio and is available online at tntradio.live/shows/locked-and-loaded-with-rick-munn/.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com.