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Illuminati will be exterminating humans using nationalism & race. Fake Christians profiteering gold
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70 views • June 08, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
Religious Christians who are preppers have no fundamental understanding of what God’s judgment is nor his righteousness and love
The religious Christians who are listening to these “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar propagandists and prepping to survive through the Tribulation Age have no fundamental understanding of what God’s judgment is nor the nature of God. The fact that they are prepping shows that something is not right with them. They are an exemplar of selfishness. The more longer they survive in God’s judgment, the more worse things will become. I can see who the Satanists are, because they listen to our warnings, and they are frantically buying up food in the supermarket, and I see terror in their eyes. It will backfire on them, because even if they survive through God’s judgment for a few years, the longer they live the more horrific their life will become. Evil has no common sense. They have no peace or joy or hope or faith or self-sacrificial love or compassion or God’s giving spirit. They are trying to live a few more years on this earth to witness the worst terror, so that they can go into their eternity in hell with that memory, by buying up food which they think will save them from the nuclear bombs and asteroids and demon armies. They are only selfish brute animals that live by fear instinct, and care only for themselves and not in God or the things of God and others. When they hear our warnings, they do not risk their lives warning others in God’s love and getting assassination attempts and ridiculed as lunatics and getting targeted by astral molesters, but they try to save their own selves and to give themselves an advantage by keeping others ignorant and hording. When they die, all their food will go to others. Even worse are those nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirit fake human Satanist witch Christians, who try to make money from it by selling emergency gold and emergency food and EMP shields and guns and books and Bible prophecy rapture conference tickets, and beg for donations, and try to get more church members, using the fake COVID-19 plandemic and by exploiting people’s fears and unbelief by utilizing God’s real Christians’ kind warnings to repent. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
How God's judgment will come: Satan Lucifer's extermination of the humans will be carried out by the most evil people in society
1) Race war Draco avatar leaders
And their most controllable evil racist people.
2) Gender war Draco avatar leaders
And their most controllable evil feminist people.
3) Class war Draco avatar leaders
And their most controllable evil communist people.
The people who will help them kill off the humans: “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian nationalists and dooms day preppers. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Religious Christians who are preppers have no fundamental understanding of what God’s judgment is nor his righteousness and love
The religious Christians who are listening to these “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar propagandists and prepping to survive through the Tribulation Age have no fundamental understanding of what God’s judgment is nor the nature of God. The fact that they are prepping shows that something is not right with them. They are an exemplar of selfishness. The more longer they survive in God’s judgment, the more worse things will become. I can see who the Satanists are, because they listen to our warnings, and they are frantically buying up food in the supermarket, and I see terror in their eyes. It will backfire on them, because even if they survive through God’s judgment for a few years, the longer they live the more horrific their life will become. Evil has no common sense. They have no peace or joy or hope or faith or self-sacrificial love or compassion or God’s giving spirit. They are trying to live a few more years on this earth to witness the worst terror, so that they can go into their eternity in hell with that memory, by buying up food which they think will save them from the nuclear bombs and asteroids and demon armies. They are only selfish brute animals that live by fear instinct, and care only for themselves and not in God or the things of God and others. When they hear our warnings, they do not risk their lives warning others in God’s love and getting assassination attempts and ridiculed as lunatics and getting targeted by astral molesters, but they try to save their own selves and to give themselves an advantage by keeping others ignorant and hording. When they die, all their food will go to others. Even worse are those nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirit fake human Satanist witch Christians, who try to make money from it by selling emergency gold and emergency food and EMP shields and guns and books and Bible prophecy rapture conference tickets, and beg for donations, and try to get more church members, using the fake COVID-19 plandemic and by exploiting people’s fears and unbelief by utilizing God’s real Christians’ kind warnings to repent. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
How God's judgment will come: Satan Lucifer's extermination of the humans will be carried out by the most evil people in society
1) Race war Draco avatar leaders
And their most controllable evil racist people.
2) Gender war Draco avatar leaders
And their most controllable evil feminist people.
3) Class war Draco avatar leaders
And their most controllable evil communist people.
The people who will help them kill off the humans: “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian nationalists and dooms day preppers. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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