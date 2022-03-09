© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03-09-2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • March 09, 2022
The left all think that the people are stupid, and that we need them to tell us what to do. They are telling us that Electric Cars are the way to go, when the technology for that is still in the future, and the price of electricty is going up also because of them.
You think your electric prices are high now? Just wait if they get away with this ruse. Our electrical grid is already maxing out.
You think your electric prices are high now? Just wait if they get away with this ruse. Our electrical grid is already maxing out.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.