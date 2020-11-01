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David Icke on Reptiles and Speaking your truth HealYourself Therapies
HealYourself Therapies
HealYourself Therapies
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106 views • November 01, 2020
In this video David Icke explains about the attacks he received for talking about a reptilian race and how they didn't affect him. His message is to speak your truth! Just what we need in this world today.
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censorshiptruthdavidreptilesickecovidplandemicscamdemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy