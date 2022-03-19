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And We Know 3.19.2022 The ENEMY of the PEOPLE exposed again! BRIBES, White HOUSE controlled by ??? PRAY!
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131 views • March 19, 2022
LT of And We Know.
This has been a long storm hasn’t it. The laptop issue is starting to make waves as the New York Times drops bombs, we will explore this one and show you how this all played out over time. You also don’t wan to miss the Rinos covering for Ukraine and also a great comedy show from Jim Breuer… oh… and Nancy…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/c/AndWeKnow
This has been a long storm hasn’t it. The laptop issue is starting to make waves as the New York Times drops bombs, we will explore this one and show you how this all played out over time. You also don’t wan to miss the Rinos covering for Ukraine and also a great comedy show from Jim Breuer… oh… and Nancy…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/c/AndWeKnow
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