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Barbie Pattern Collections For $ale
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10 views • September 25, 2021
I have been creating new designs, writing patterns, making garments & putting them into e-books. I have 4 new collections with 16 patterns that you can buy separately. I hope you enjoy the new patterns!
You can purchase them at my website Gumroad at https://gumroad.com/barbiecrochet
You can see our crochet videos at Mimi's Crochet Corner at youtube.com/c/MiMisCrochetCorner
You can purchase them at my website Gumroad at https://gumroad.com/barbiecrochet
You can see our crochet videos at Mimi's Crochet Corner at youtube.com/c/MiMisCrochetCorner
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