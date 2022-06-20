Ismael Perez describes the Solar Flash, the Ascension and a future without authorities and monetary systems

83 views • June 20, 2022

Note: Ismael Perez refers to the Urantia Book all the time, without naming it.

Ismael's book: "Our Cosmic Origin: Knowledge in preparation for the ascension of planet Earth" https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FS9NV55/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_PS4XT2JV8N4DZZ5R848W

Ismael Perez describes The Solar Flash, The Ascension and a future without authorities and monetary systems.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.