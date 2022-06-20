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Ismael Perez describes The Solar Flash, The Ascension and a future without authorities and monetary systems.
Full interview: https://youtu.be/zjOiMlsTkLg
Streamed Live on YouTube, June 19, 2022.
Kristen and Jason talk with Ismael Perez.
Ismael's book: "Our Cosmic Origin: Knowledge in preparation for the ascension of planet Earth" https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FS9NV55/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_PS4XT2JV8N4DZZ5R848W
Ismael's Star Seed Cosmology Course:
http://themysticarts.org
Note: Ismael Perez refers to the Urantia Book all the time, without naming it.
Onscreen notes added by Miqlos