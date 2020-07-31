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THE COMING PERFECT STORM /JOHN PAUL JACKSON, DETAILED PROPHECY OVERVIEW, JAN 14, 2012
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66 views • July 31, 2020
Skid Davidson a Voice Crying in the Wilderness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGb855Mne1Btg_P2pkVuw_Q
John Paul Jackson passed this past February .... we were blessed to have him minister the Father's message to America.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGb855Mne1Btg_P2pkVuw_Q
John Paul Jackson passed this past February .... we were blessed to have him minister the Father's message to America.
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