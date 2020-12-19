NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 90 - 18 DECEMBER 2020

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Need to Know Episode 90 (18 December 2020) with Michael Ivey and Chris Weinert. Senator-Elect Tuberville defies traitorous Turtle, opens door to Electoral College challenge in Senate. Cowardly Supreme Court explained. Electoral College hijinx. AZ GOP says Biden still not President-Elect. How is Groper Joe’s health? The Kraken hits the Supreme Court Docket. Will Trump vacate White House? DNI confirms foreign interference in 2020 elections. Pence receives MRNA injection on Camera. Severe allergic reaction after Pfizer injection in Alaska. Ohio nurse passes out on camera after receiving Pfizer injection. Colorado lists gunshot victims as COVID deaths = SCAMDEMIC! California Sheriff refuses “absurd” order to release murderers and rapists due to Scamdemic. Poll: majority of Americans oppose The Great Reset. Ireland considers extra benefits for citizens who take the injection. Playwright David Mamet warns of giving up rights under Scamdemic.