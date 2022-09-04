China may have committed crimes against humanity, U.N. says

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Reuters
Sep 1, 2022 China's 'arbitrary and discriminatory detention' of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Michele Bachelet, the outgoing U.N. human rights chief, said in a long-awaited report.
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