What Causes Stress + Canva Tutorial -Video Thumbnail Digital Graphic DIY {Creation Process Revealed}

Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here and if you are new to this series, I’ve been sharing weekly insights around the creation process and guiding you step-by step through these videos to understanding the mindset and energy that lies behind taking consistent action toward creating whatever you desire in your life. By being aware of these insights, you will more easily overcome challenges and limitations that have been holding you back so you can ditch the excuses and show up in life with confidence and clarity.



If you want early access to these videos, you can join the community I’m building over on Patreon, find out more at bit.ly/holisticsupport, and in today’s video, I’m going to take the self-awareness and responsibility we started in the previous video where I challenged you to give up blaming, justifying and complaining (how’s that coming along by the way?!?) and expand it to the next level with radical life acceptance and reveal to you the true cause of stress so anytime you feel stressed and overwhelmed you have an anchoring point to return to…Plus, I’m going to walk you through the creative process of making your own digital graphic using Canva, that you can use anywhere you need to post a message or promotion online or in print, so be sure to stick around for that after my quick chat…and let’s get started!



Jump to 7:35-minute mark for tutorial.



If you have additional insights to share, around radical life-acceptance and the true source of stress…or around making digital graphics with Canva, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below so we can all learn from you as well…and if you make your own graphic image, I want to know about that, too!



Thank you for watching and sharing this video with others, be sure to hit subscribe wherever you are viewing this, and turn on the notifications so you can know every time a new video drops. And if you haven’t already done so, I invite you to check out the community I’m building over on Patreon you can check out at the link below…where I’m guiding you throughout the year on how to discover and live more fully into your purpose, how to create a life that’s aligned with your purpose, and how to do it all in a way that is a service to others, so if you are interested in plugging into that conversation and support, hop over to bit.ly/holisticsupport for more details and I’ll see you again next week with another creation process video and tutorial walking you through the creative process…bye!