Coverstone: Freedom Constitution Removed 11/19/2020

Pastor Dana Coverstone had a new dream on the 9nth of November 2020. He calls it the Lincoln dream. 2020 is exactly 400 years after the Mayflower Compact and exactly 40 years since the warning has been given to Dumitu Duduman. Is there a significance to 2020? This dream explains where America is headed.Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:Visit us online at:If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.comDon't forget to mention Prophecy ClubMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:www.heavensharvest.comTo watch over 200 dvd's from Stan, Leslie and everybody at the Prophecy Club, visit:www.watchprophecyclub.comIf you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:www.spiritofprophecychurch.com