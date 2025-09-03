Six new types of Chinese anti-aircraft missiles, including HQ-19, HQ-12 & HQ-29, unveiled at Beijing parade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Six new types of Chinese anti-aircraft missiles, including HQ-19, HQ-12 and HQ-29, unveiled at Beijing parade.
The next video was silent, can't post. Here is description: Following the inter-service honor guard, the PLA Ground Forces are the first service-specific formation to march down Tiananmen.
The next 2 videos were silent, can't post. Here is description: Following the inter-service honor guard, the PLA Ground Forces are the first service-specific formation to march down Tiananmen.
People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force’s Dongfeng-5C nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles was displayed at the Victory Parade in Beijing. (shown in previous video before parade, posted)