Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-america-is-the-lukewarm-church/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On July 8, 2023, upon awakening I heard this: "America represents the Lukewarm Church..... the sleeping virgins!"

However, those who follow closely to The LORD JESUS, and obey HIS VOICE, are the five (5) Virgins, from Matthew 25, who are now fully awake, and have their oil lamps ready for HIS Coming!"