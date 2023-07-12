Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Warning: America is the Lukewarm Church!
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
91 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
36 views
Published Wednesday

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-america-is-the-lukewarm-church/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On July 8, 2023, upon awakening I heard this: "America represents the Lukewarm Church..... the sleeping virgins!"

However, those who follow closely to The LORD JESUS, and obey HIS VOICE, are the five (5) Virgins, from Matthew 25, who are now fully awake, and have their oil lamps ready for HIS Coming!"

Keywords
americachurchwarningjudgmentlaterrain333eizabeth marie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket