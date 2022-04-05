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Dengue Fever can Kill You. I have seen it with my Own Eyes when I lived in Costa Rica in Tamarindo - It is real. These Cabal Assholes are spraying the Dengue Mosquitos into Calif and Florida .
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248 views • April 05, 2022
Make them prove they are not doing this. Contact your local Mosquito board. Many cities have those. I wouldn't trust them further than I could throw them to be honest with you. You do not want to get Dengue. I know several people that died after catching it. Especially of you get it more than once. Then you are in real trouble. I remember when living in Tamarindo full time for several years in the 2010 time frame, so many people were getting bit by these Dengue Mosquitos and then they caught Dengue. Many of them had to go to San Jose , 5 hrs away , to spend 3-4 days in a Hospital getting an IV. Some of them died. I remember clearly. I kept thinking, we need to get the hell out of Dodge. And the city was spraying who knows what all over town trying to kill the mosquitos. It was a night mare. I was there. I know. By the way, come visit us at our 5 Star Bed and Breakfast in Medellin, Colombia. We don't have Dengue Mosquitos here at our Nature Lodge: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. We also do Cannabis Tours : www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com. You can find us on Google as well. Cheers !
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