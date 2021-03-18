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It's A Spiritual Battle - Men In The Fight
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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30 views • March 18, 2021
Pastor Butch Paugh interviewed Jonathan Alexandre of Liberty Counsel and John Whitehead of The Rutherford Institute on March 10, 2021. These men and the organizations that they represent do good work and do make a difference. In 2000, The Rutherford Institute provided my attorney upon being fired from my teaching position after 25 years for not enforcing a newly mandated policy of students wearing barcoded federal lunch ID cards. My conviction that the policy provided conditioning for a police state and an eventual Mark of the Beast made it impossible for me to penalize students for not wearing them. We prevailed in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. The county eventually scrapped the policy, but look at where the country is now. The battle continues and these men have much to say. Phil Hudok - www.hudok.info (Important Arbitration Award)
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rule of lawliberty counseljohn whiteheadphil hudokphillip hudokrutherfordarbitration awardjonathan alexandre
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