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The Clinton Body Count List Grows By One With the 'Suiciding' of An American TV Journalist Hero
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171 views • June 14, 2021
The Clinton Body Bags just keep on piling up. No matter how safe you think you are, the Clinton's always get revenge. Alabama newscaster Christopher Sign had revealed Bill Clinton's covert meeting with then US Attorney General Lynette Lynch on a Phoenix, Arizona airport tarmac in the summer of 2016. He also wrote a book about the meeting. ('Secret On The Tarmac') It was before the 2016 Presidential Election.
Excerpt from 'Secret On The Tarmac'.
"In talking about the meeting, which took place as the Justice Department was investigating Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, Sign later told “Fox & Friends” that there was no doubt the meeting was more than the chance get-together Clinton and Lynch claimed it was.
“We knew something had occurred that was a bit unusual. It was a planned meeting. It was not a coincidence,” he said, according to Fox News.
He said his source painted a picture of a well-choreographed event after Clinton arrived in a car that was waiting near Lynch’s plane.
“He then sat and waited in his car with the motorcade, her airstairs come down, most of her staff gets off, he then gets on as the Secret Service and FBI are figuring out ‘How in the world are we supposed to handle this? What are we supposed to do?’” Sign said.
Sign said at the time his family received death threats.
“This story isn’t about right or left, Republican or Democrat, it’s about right and wrong and journalism,” he said."
On June 12th. 2021 ABC Birmingham Newscaster Christopher Sign was found dead in his Alabama home. Police called it a suicide. I would still investigate it - only because he called out the Clinton Cartel five years ago.
Related Links:
Bill Clinton Killed 50 People
https://nymag.com/news/features/conspiracy-theories/clinton-body-count/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/lynch-says-tarmac-meeting-with-bill-clinton-was-regrettable
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/four-years-later-seeing-lynch-tarmac-controversy-new-light-n1135786
https://www.westernjournal.com/leaked-transcript-sheds-new-light-tarmac-meeting-bill-clinton-loretta-lynch/
https://www.al.com/entertainment/2017/09/birmingham_station_abc_3340_na.html
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video-appears-show-day-bill-clinton-loretta-lynch/story?id=41482393
https://abc3340.com/
https://abc3340.com/news/local/abc-3340-anchor-christopher-sign-passes-away
https://www.justice.gov/ag/bio/attorney-general-loretta-e-lynch
https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Tarmac-Christopher-Sign/dp/B0844XVN3B
https://www.al.com/news/2021/06/christopher-sign-birmingham-tv-anchor-former-alabama-football-player-dead-in-apparent-suicide.html
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Excerpt from 'Secret On The Tarmac'.
"In talking about the meeting, which took place as the Justice Department was investigating Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, Sign later told “Fox & Friends” that there was no doubt the meeting was more than the chance get-together Clinton and Lynch claimed it was.
“We knew something had occurred that was a bit unusual. It was a planned meeting. It was not a coincidence,” he said, according to Fox News.
He said his source painted a picture of a well-choreographed event after Clinton arrived in a car that was waiting near Lynch’s plane.
“He then sat and waited in his car with the motorcade, her airstairs come down, most of her staff gets off, he then gets on as the Secret Service and FBI are figuring out ‘How in the world are we supposed to handle this? What are we supposed to do?’” Sign said.
Sign said at the time his family received death threats.
“This story isn’t about right or left, Republican or Democrat, it’s about right and wrong and journalism,” he said."
On June 12th. 2021 ABC Birmingham Newscaster Christopher Sign was found dead in his Alabama home. Police called it a suicide. I would still investigate it - only because he called out the Clinton Cartel five years ago.
Related Links:
Bill Clinton Killed 50 People
https://nymag.com/news/features/conspiracy-theories/clinton-body-count/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/lynch-says-tarmac-meeting-with-bill-clinton-was-regrettable
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/four-years-later-seeing-lynch-tarmac-controversy-new-light-n1135786
https://www.westernjournal.com/leaked-transcript-sheds-new-light-tarmac-meeting-bill-clinton-loretta-lynch/
https://www.al.com/entertainment/2017/09/birmingham_station_abc_3340_na.html
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video-appears-show-day-bill-clinton-loretta-lynch/story?id=41482393
https://abc3340.com/
https://abc3340.com/news/local/abc-3340-anchor-christopher-sign-passes-away
https://www.justice.gov/ag/bio/attorney-general-loretta-e-lynch
https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Tarmac-Christopher-Sign/dp/B0844XVN3B
https://www.al.com/news/2021/06/christopher-sign-birmingham-tv-anchor-former-alabama-football-player-dead-in-apparent-suicide.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on my Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
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