JESUS CHRIST - HUNTER BLOOD RED MOON [OCTOBER 10, 2022]

My People, blood is life, but the blood reflected in the moon is the announcement of the suffering of humanity. (Joel 2:31)

THE BLOOD MOONS (1) HAVE BEEN VIEWED AS A SPECTACLE, YET I MUST TELL YOU THAT THE PAST BLOOD MOONS AND THE ONE THAT YOU WILL SEE AGAIN FORESHADOW THE TERRIBLE SUFFERING that humanity will face at this climactic time.

The red moon came dressed as a hunter, thus being pertinent to the very painful event of the use of nuclear energy. The hunter will act without hesitation at the moment you least expect.

My beloved People, starting with the blood moon called "the hunter", the war will take a different course.

The past blood moon: October 9. 2022

**TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE NOVEMBER 7-8, 2022

*The next blood moon: April 2023

HALLOWEEN FIREBALLS: Have you ever heard of the "Halloween Fireballs?" Astronomers call them Taurid meteors. They appear every year from late October through early November when Earth passes through a stream of debris associated with Comet 2P/Encke.

We're about to see a lot more of these. Forecasters believe that a swarm of Taurid meteoroids is approaching Earth, and it could double the usual rate of fireballs--not only on Halloween, but also through the early weeks of November.

Taurid meteors are thought to be debris from a giant comet that broke apart in the inner Solar System 10 to 20 thousand years ago. The breakup produced a mixture of dust and larger bodies that are still present today. Comet 2P/Encke itself may be just one of the fragments.

Over the years, Jupiter's gravity has shepherded some of these meteoroids into a well-defined cloud--the "Taurid Swarm." It visits Earth every 3 or 7 years. Previous encounters with the Swarm in 2005 and 2015 produced showers of fireballs observed around the world. The last outburst was 7 years ago, which means 2022 should be a Swarm year, too.













