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Beyond Money: - The Language of Value - Information Currency
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23 views • December 17, 2021
Information Currency
A summary of The Language of Value that explains a paramount paradigm shift.. Assets will be digitally represented and value will be traded directly for value without a medium of exchange. An evolution as we move past fiat. A base of value derived from basic human needs spawns an information currency that offers transparency. The manner in which products and services will be marketed and exchanged will be of a greater impact than the internet.
#crypto #economics #Dollar #money #currency
https://odysee.com/@ItemBanc:2/TheLanguageofValueIntroductionII:2?r=DX7P5DDwmbG7MR696L9GFNrwAfgKcVA8
A summary of The Language of Value that explains a paramount paradigm shift.. Assets will be digitally represented and value will be traded directly for value without a medium of exchange. An evolution as we move past fiat. A base of value derived from basic human needs spawns an information currency that offers transparency. The manner in which products and services will be marketed and exchanged will be of a greater impact than the internet.
#crypto #economics #Dollar #money #currency
https://odysee.com/@ItemBanc:2/TheLanguageofValueIntroductionII:2?r=DX7P5DDwmbG7MR696L9GFNrwAfgKcVA8
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